The Craftsbury Public Library has been recognized as a 2021 Star Library. This national distinction compares usage and expenses of libraries across the United States and means that it is used more than other libraries of comparable size.
This is the 13th year the library has been recognized as a Star Library. The consistent high ratings stem from two factors:
• From borrowing books and movies, attending storytime and other programs, and using the library’s fast internet, residents make good use of what the library has to offer.
• The library keeps costs down. Volunteers help in many ways at the library, from shelving to running programs to repairing chairs to creating fundraisers. The library thrives because of all the community support from users and volunteers.
The complete report can be read online at bit.ly/3FiDnOW.
