Craftsbury Public Library will host an array of weekly summer programs for children and youth from June 22 to Aug. 13.
Story time will be held Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. Families, friends and children up to age 5 will sing songs, read picture books and do finger plays to encourage communication and build early literacy skills.
Children ages 4-7 will also have an abundance of activities to choose from. Outdoor adventures will be held Tuesdays, 3-4 p.m., based on the Four Winds Nature programs.
Number Ninjas on Fridays, also 3-4 p.m., makes math fun and explores concepts such as symmetry and 3D geometry.
Kids ages 8-12 will have a blast at STEM Club, Fridays 4-5 p.m., exploring a variety of topics from deconstructing electronics to microscopes, magnifiers and more.
Youth ages 10-14 can participate in a writers group on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. with local author Natalie Kinsey. Natalie will help kids develop stories, build characters and plot using their own experiences, look at everyday objects and share inspiration.
More at craftsburypubliclibrary.org, 586-9683 or childrenslibrarian@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
