Join the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District and the Craftsbury Public Library for a backyard composting workshop on June 24 at noon. You’ll learn the benefits of “closing the loop” with your own household food scraps in this interactive, hands-on demonstration of a healthy compost system. We’ll talk about where to put your bin, what to put in it (and what to avoid!), troubleshooting, harvesting your compost, worms, and alternatives to backyard composting that still let you keep your food scraps out of the landfill.
This event will take place at the Craftsbury Public Library at 12 Church Lane, Craftsbury Common. For more information call 802-586-9683.
