The Craftsbury Public Library will hold an introduction to basic bike skills and bike safety with an emphasis on off-road riding on Tuesday, July 11, from 3-4 p.m.
Led by Ollie Burruss, a mountain bike program director from the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, participants will gain some tips to feel more confident and be safe out on the roads and trails. Please bring bikes and helmets for participants if possible.
