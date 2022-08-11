Craftsbury Old Home Day is this Saturday, Aug. 13, all day, on The Common.
A pet show kicks it off at 9 a.m, followed by kids’ activities from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., when the parade starts.
The float lineup is at Dustin Field starting at 12:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m. it’s a rendition of “Hamlet” by the Shakespeare Cap.
Lavendula offers music from 4-6 p.m. followed by the town dance party from 6-8:30 p.m.
Food will be available from Hinterland Market, Chef Nadav, Maria’s Kusina, Barr Hill and Will Herb Farm.
