On Saturday, Dec 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Craftsbury Farmers Market will host a holiday market filled with artisan crafts in the Craftsbury gym, 1422 N. Craftsbury Road.
There’ll be herbal products, body care, culinary gifts, artwork, clothing, woodwork, farm goods and prepared food from more than 30 vendors.
Then, get your purchases wrapped at the free gift-wrap decorating table. Contact craftsburyfarmersmkt@gmail.com for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.