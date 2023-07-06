The East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church, 1097 Ketchum Hill Road in Craftsbury, will host an expert panel to provide resources and information about accessory dwelling units.
Homeowners considering adding a rental space for income or to provide housing are invited to come learn more about accessory dwelling units and grants available to build one.
