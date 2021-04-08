Craftsbury Community Care Center is raffling a Marin DSX2 gravel bicycle for its spring fundraiser.
As a non-profit residential care home, fundraising is always critical to close financial gaps. COVID-19 added new challenges: not only were fundraisers canceled, but expenses were higher and COVID restrictions prevented the center from filling vacancies, resulting in unusually low occupancy for over a year.
The gravel bike has a $1,300 value and only 250 tickets will be sold; the drawing will be Saturday, May 1, 2 p.m. The winner can choose either a large or medium-sized bike, and Chuck’s Bikes will adjust the bike to fit. Or, the winner can choose a different model with a $790 trade-in.
Tickets are $25 each and available online at craftsburycommunitycarecenter.org, from Chuck’s Bikes in Morrisville, or from Craftsbury Community Care Center board members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.