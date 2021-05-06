The Craftsbury Chamber Players is moving back toward a normal schedule — but not fully indoors — so no matter what happens there will be music in Craftsbury and Hardwick this summer.
The schedule is as follows: On Craftsbury Common, Thursdays, July 15, July 29 and Aug.12. Rain dates are the following day. Hardwick Townhouse, Thursdays, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19.
