Varnum Memorial Library and the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District have teamed up to offer a virtual program, “Cows Save the Planet,” with Vermont author Judith D. Schwartz to celebrate International Compost Awareness Week, Thursday, May 6, 6 p.m.
Schwartz “tells stories to explore and illuminate scientific concepts and cultural nuance. She takes a clear-eyed look at global environmental, economic and social challenges, and finds insights and solutions in natural systems,” according to one reviewer.
To request a copy of the book, email varnumrequests@gmail.com or call 644-2117. All attendees will have a chance to win a Soil Saver backyard compost bin, a food scrap collection bucket, or 5 gallons of compost.
To register, visit lrswmd.org/ resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.