Wheels for Warmth, a program that helps keep Vermonters safe on the roads and warm in their homes, announced today it is suspending its 16th annual tire recycle and resale event due to COVID-19.
“It’s a painful decision to suspend the program, but we’ve spent months looking at every option and there’s no way for us to safely get tires to the people who need them the most,” said Wheels for Warmth volunteer Richard Wobby, Jr. “By next year, we’ll find a way to be back.”
Since Gov. Phil Scott founded the program in 2005, Wheels for Warmth has raised $558,000 for heating assistance programs at community action agencies throughout Vermont. Over that period, the program has sold nearly 23,000 safe, inspected tires and recycled more than 38,000 tires, decreasing the number of unused tires that might have otherwise ended up in Vermont’s rivers and along roadways.
With the 2020 sales cancelled, agencies will lose up to $20,000 each in emergency heating assistance donations.
For updates visit wheelsforwarmth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.