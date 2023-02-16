The Wolcott United Methodist Church is holding a Black History Month event on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the church to celebrate the life and ministry of its founding pastor, the Rev. George S. Brown, the only Black pastor in the United Methodist Church known to have organized a white congregation.
Come celebrate this unique piece of Wolcott’s history, 4023 Route 15. Light refreshments will be served.
