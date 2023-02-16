The trio of Jamie Masefield, Will Patton and Matt Flinner brings together three of Vermont’s finest mandolinists for a rare evening of bluegrass, jazz and roots music Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
Joined by journeyman bassist Pat Melvin, the group performs music by Bill Monroe, Django Reinhardt, J.S. Bach and everything in between, all with a flair of virtuosity and originality.
