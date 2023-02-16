The Craftsbury Public Library is once again partnering with the Owens-Van Akkeren homestead and Orienteering USA to bring back its Treasure the Library Snowshoe and Ski Adventure.

From Feb. 25 to March 7, participants can explore trails, find literary and culinary treasures and support the library at the same time. This event is for individuals and families of all skill levels.

