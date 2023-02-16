The Craftsbury Public Library is once again partnering with the Owens-Van Akkeren homestead and Orienteering USA to bring back its Treasure the Library Snowshoe and Ski Adventure.
From Feb. 25 to March 7, participants can explore trails, find literary and culinary treasures and support the library at the same time. This event is for individuals and families of all skill levels.
Ski or snowshoe on a narrow maze of trails in a cedar swamp at Allison Van Akkeren’s and Adrian Owens’ homestead, 400 Post Road in Craftsbury. Find as many treasure sites — points in the woods indicated on a map — as you like. Every site will have a quote or reading. Some will have other treasures, such as sweet treats to enjoy and a little free library.
Participants have enjoyed the chance to follow the map to discover posted literary quotes and treats, and the creativity of the fundraiser.
One participant wrote, “We had a splendid time completing the treasure hunt this morning and enjoyed all the quotes and little surprises. The woods and fields were stunning, and we found many natural treasures along the trails — huge oak-leaf like lichens, moss-bearded trees and incredible snow sculptures resting atop stumps and branches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.