Vermont Electric Coop members have given $1,000 to the Johnson SkatePark project to build a concrete half-pipe.

The skate park and bike track serves riders from many towns beyond Johnson. The new half-pipe will multiply the way riders can use existing features and has particular value to kids just learning to ride.

