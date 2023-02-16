Vermont Electric Coop members have given $1,000 to the Johnson SkatePark project to build a concrete half-pipe.
The skate park and bike track serves riders from many towns beyond Johnson. The new half-pipe will multiply the way riders can use existing features and has particular value to kids just learning to ride.
It was designed by Pierre Hall of Vermont Skatepark Advocate Corp. in Warren.
Money is still needed, and there are several ways to help: Buy a T-shirt with the new Sk8Park logo (email casey@pshift.com for a pic and details); drop money in the jar at Johnson Town Offices or send a check to P.O. Box 383, Johnson VT 05656; or check out the group’s GoFundMe at bit.ly/3RUeAJ6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.