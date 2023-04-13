Lamoille Union High School Spanish teacher Caresse Whyte was recently recognized as the Distinguished Teacher of the Year by the Vermont Foreign Language Association.
“It is clear just by taking a glance into her bright and colorful room that Caresse puts a lot of care and energy into creating a positive class environment. Something that is not so visible is that Caresse has been growing and exploring at the forefront of world language instruction, relying less on rote memorization and more on helping students actually understand what is being said or read in the language,” says school principal Bethann Pirie.
