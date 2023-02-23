Join the Morristown Centennial Library in partnership with the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District in reading “What Your Food Ate” by David Montgomery and Anne Biklé on Tuesday, March 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.
“What Your Food Ate” takes us far beyond the well-worn adage that “you are what you eat,” marshalling evidence from recent and forgotten science to illustrate how the health of the soil ripples through to that of crops, livestock and ultimately us. Copies of the book are available for check out at the library. Reserve one by emailing info@centenniallibrary.org or calling 888-3853.
