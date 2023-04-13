blue echo 2022

“blue echo 2022,” 30” x 22”, oil on paper.

 Courtesy photo

The source of inspiration for Liz Kauffman’s artwork comes from many places: traveling, nature, people, architecture, color and most everything surrounding her. She seeks to find the hidden beauty in the mundane. Her paintings explore harmony and tension in color and form.

She will be exhibiting her works at the Vermont Studio Center’s Red Mill Gallery in Johnson through May 16. An opening reception will be held Tuesday, May 2, 6-7:30 p.m.

