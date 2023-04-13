The source of inspiration for Liz Kauffman’s artwork comes from many places: traveling, nature, people, architecture, color and most everything surrounding her. She seeks to find the hidden beauty in the mundane. Her paintings explore harmony and tension in color and form.
She will be exhibiting her works at the Vermont Studio Center’s Red Mill Gallery in Johnson through May 16. An opening reception will be held Tuesday, May 2, 6-7:30 p.m.
Intrigued by the linear tension found in architecture and nature, she analyzes this topic through oil paintings, drawings and sculpture. She translates ambient spaces, rich in line and color, to abstraction. This vocabulary remains the source of her energy to create vibrant, moving paintings.
Kauffman, currently an artist in northern Vermont, was born in Allentown, Pa., lived her childhood in Northeastern Ohio and received a bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. In 2005, she received an artist residency from the Vermont Studio Center. After a month of intensive painting, Kauffman accepted a position as a staff artist, which extended to a full-time role. She is currently the culinary and community engagement director for the studio center.
