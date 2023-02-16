Norka Chamorro of Johnson is one of six new members of the Vermont Women’s Fund governing board, nearly doubling the size of the state’s largest philanthropic resource dedicated to the advancement of women and girls.
The expansion comes on the heels of the fund’s endowment campaign, which raised $3 million in 2022. Last year, the board distributed $331,190 to 35 different nonprofits. The annual grant cycle is currently accepting applications through Tuesday, March 21.
