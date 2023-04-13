On March 23, Missisquoi Ambulance Unit 1 began its journey to Ukraine with medical supplies and necessity items — along words of hope and support — from Copley Hospital and many others from Lamoille and Orleans counties and the Northeast Kingdom.

Jen Piette, Copley’s director of respiratory, sleep, pulmonology and telemedicine and an EMT for Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, organized the project that completely filled the ambulance days before its journey began thanks to a number of organizations.

Hope and support

Copley hospitalist Dr. Jennifer Peters expresses her support for Ukrainians with a message of strength and hope.
Judy Smith, who works in materials management at the hospital, and Jen Piette, Copley’s director of respiratory, sleep, pulmonology and telemedicine and an EMT for Missisquoi Valley Ambulance, load medical supplies, including inhaler fluids, sutures and syringes into the ambulance.

