Greensboro Free Library will host a discussion of the current Vermont Reads selection, “The Most Costly Journey,” chronicling the journey made by Vermont’s migrant farmworkers from southern Mexico and Central America to work on Vermont farms.
Their stories were made into comics drawn by New England cartoonists, and originally produced as individual Spanish-language comic books distributed to the farmworkers. This anthology collects all the comics in one volume to help English-language readers understand the workers’ lives.
