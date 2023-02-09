The Holcomb House, home of the Johnson Historical Society’s extensive collection of artifacts and memorabilia, will open Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1-3 p.m., a good time to peruse the three albums of wedding pictures celebrating folks from Johnson who have been married 50 years or more.
Aggie West is the curator of these golden wedding albums, and she makes additions as time passes.
