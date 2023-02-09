High harmonies

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno

 Courtesy photo

On tour from the Pacific Northwest, Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno will perform old-soul roots music with breadth and originality at the Willey Building, 3084 Main St., in Cabot on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.

Leva and Calcagno grew up in the Appalachian string band tradition and spent formative years around festival campgrounds.

