On tour from the Pacific Northwest, Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno will perform old-soul roots music with breadth and originality at the Willey Building, 3084 Main St., in Cabot on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.
Leva and Calcagno grew up in the Appalachian string band tradition and spent formative years around festival campgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.