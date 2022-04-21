The Lamoille County Planning Commission needs county directors, five to be exact.
The commission provides planning, education and research services for Lamoille County’s 15 municipalities, and promotes regional strategies, partnerships and solutions to strengthen local communities and the region’s competitiveness and quality of life.
It’s board of directors is a policy board with appointed representatives from local municipalities and elected at-large county directors representing business, community, educational institutions, the nonprofit sector and the general public.
If you’d like to serve email georgeana@lcpcvt.org with a short letter of interest by April 29.
