Copley Hospital in Morrisville has extended its visitor policy.
The new policy allows two fully vaccinated visitors per patient on the acute care nursing unit, as well as patients to the emergency department.
Visitors will not be permitted with patients suspected of having COVID-19, or who test positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.