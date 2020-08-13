Sue Burleson of Belvidere is Copley Hospital’s latest team hero.
A licensed nursing assistant (LNA), Burleson is a longtime employee of the outpatient department where her colleagues describe her as the backbone of the gastrointestinal service where she works closely with the physician in the procedural room and is responsible for cleaning and reprocessing every endoscope.
The Copley Team Hero award is given out monthly.
Penny Paquette, RN, CNOR, outpatient and infusion nursing supervisor, said, “Each nursing activity that Sue performs, whether it’s patient care related or assisting a co-worker, is laced with respect and compassion. Her kindness is genuine and calming, which is truly helpful to gastrointestinal patients or for someone requiring a sit need.”
Burleson willingly takes on tasks not only from her home department but from other departments as well. Her knowledge and skills are transferable throughout most of the hospital.
During the first several months of COVID-19, she requested to be re-deployed and took on roles in the hospital’s café and uniform (scrub) room.
An LNA at Copley for 28 years, Burleson has worked on the inpatient floor, in the Birthing Center, and operating room. For 25 of those years, she has been assisting with gastrointestinal services.
She resides in Belvidere with her husband Bert, and enjoys working around the house, including gardening and dabbling in repairs. One of her hidden talents is carpentry. Sue volunteers her time at the annual LACiNg Up for Cancer walk, as well as at a number of Copley’s events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.