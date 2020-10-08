Copley Hospital recognized its health care heroes during a recent Hospital Week celebration. Traditionally, Hospital Week is celebrated the second week of May, but it was postponed this year due to the pandemic.
Throughout Copley’s weeklong celebration, socially distanced gatherings were held to honor employee milestones. The festivities concluded with an evening event honoring employees achieving their 20-50 years of service, announcing the Employee of the Year and recognizing the recipients of the Edward French Memorial Award and Goddard Family Award.
“Copley is special because of its dedicated team. We do an amazing job of providing high quality care. We’re known as an excellent hospital because of your excellent skills and compassionate caring, so we want to celebrate that this week,” Joseph Woodin, CEO said.
A highlight of the festivities was the standing ovation given to registered nurse Denise Marcoux for her 50 years of service.
Denise’s history at Copley began at 15 years of age when she would visit the hospital on Saturdays to give out water and juice to patients as well as do other small tasks. Due to that early experience, she organized the hospital’s junior volunteer Candy Striper program a few years later.
Jodie Legacy was named Employee of the Year.
Joseph McLaughlin, MD, representing the Hospital’s Medical Staff, presented the Edward French Memorial Award to Lisa Paskerian, RN, for nursing excellence and the Goddard Family Award for excellence in a non-nursing position to Kathie Dewald.
During the week the following employees were recognized for their years of service:
• 5 Years of Service: Tammy Aubuchon; Jamie Barrett; Kaylynn Bradley; Sarah Collins, RN; Suzanne Demarais, RN; Donald Dupuis, MD; Heather Eaton; Allison Fitzgerald; Sabrina Gayle; Brenda Hammond; Sondra Hayden; Toni Langlois, RN; Heather Marcoux, RN; Cole Pearson, RN; Lori Profota, RN; Jeannine Santamore; Lisa Shedd; William Small; Shawn Smejkal; Ashley Starr, RN; Steacy Suddaby, RN; and James Wills.
• 10 Years of Service: Nakysha Olsen, RN; Tammy Pasette; James Robinson; Marianne Sjolander; Cynthia Stockwell; Lynne Suddaby, RN; and Deborah Wheeler.
• 15 Years of Service: Joanna Branch, RN; Eric Brewer; Carley Claghorn, RN; Jared Gilbert; Marc Joncas, RN; Lisa Kilbourn; Jill LaRock, Susan McKee, RN; Eric Montminy; Julie Perron, RN; Nina Putvain; Robert Wescom; and Lorelei Wyman.
• 20 Years of Service: Penny Davis; Margaret Flynn, RN; Penny Hester-Ingram; Donna Holbrook; Shelby Ingalls, LNA; Cassea Mercia; Michelle Dubois, RN; Dacia Rockwood, RN; Stephen Sprague; and Linda Thomas.
• 25 Years of Service: Diane Dolan; Patrick Heaghney, MD; and Pamela Stengel, RN.
• 30 Years of Service: Annette Thompson.
• 35 Years of Service: Karin Vossler.
• 40 Years of Service: Dawn Sweetser.
• 45 Years of Service: Lise Hamel.
• 50 Years of Service: Denise Marcoux, RN.
For a full listing of staff milestones, visit copleyvt.org.
