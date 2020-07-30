Copley Hospital’s Joel Whitecrane has been named a Team Hero.
Until recently, Whitecrane was a licensed nursing assistant in the hospital’s infusion/hematology suite, a position he has held since 2019. Staff and patients describe him as a very kind and compassionate caregiver.
At a recent staff gathering, the hospital’s COVID Response Team presented the team hero award to Whitecrane because “he epitomizes the face of our community hospital in the dedication and enthusiasm he brings to Copley every day.”
When COVID-19 hit, Whitecrane was one of the first employees to redeploy as a main entrance screener. “Joel stepped into a new role that underwent many changes over the first few weeks. During that time, he was instrumental in helping to develop and modify the screening process to ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” said Amy Fitzgerald, the hospital’s vice president of human resources. In addition, Fitzgerald said, Whitecrane offered suggestions to make things better.
“His calmness, even under stressful times, puts those as ease as they are checking in,” said Fitzgerald.
A nomination letter submitted by the team commended Whitecrane for the dedication, accountability and integrity that he brings to work every day. “Joel truly demonstrates respect and compassion while treating all individuals in a professional, caring manner as they enter the hospital and begin the screening process,” the letter said. “He truly is the face of Copley.”
Whitecrane has been a licensed nursing assistant for nearly 30 years. Prior to Copley, he worked in Oklahoma as a correctional officer. In 2002, he moved to Vermont and lives in Eden with his wife and two children. He is active in his children’s sports, volunteering as coach for both the basketball and football teams.
