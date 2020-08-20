A frontline healthcare worker and boat enthusiast from Lake Elmore has won the handcrafted canoe raffled Aug. 8 by the Craftsbury Community Care Center.
Greg McLelland of Lake Elmore, an ER nurse at Copley Hospital, bought one ticket through a colleague. Phil Pike, maker of the sought-after canoes, drew the winning ticket at the Craftsbury Farmer’s Market.
“I was so excited when I heard,” McLelland said. “I can’t wait to try this out.”
McLelland and his father attended a workshop last year in Maine for making wooden boats and subsequently built a wooden kayak. Pike’s canoe will be a fitting way to decompress and spend more time with his father.
Craftsbury Community Care Center is a non-profit model committed to providing supported living environment for elders in all socioeconomic sectors, including Medicaid-based, and fundraising is critical to closing financial gaps. Its usual fundraisers, March’s Sugar on Snow and July’s Cookout and Auction, were both cancelled due to COVID-19. This is the center’s first try at a raffle, which raised nearly $10,000.
The raffle’s success means the center can continue with plans to replace declining kitchen equipment, install a new walking path for residents, and adapt and enhance activities to support residents during the pandemic.
