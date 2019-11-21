Copley Hospital Auxiliary’s bake sale will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Copley Hospital Art Gallery, 528 Washington Highway, Morrisville.

Information: Lois A. Keith, 888-3701, loiskeith5@gmail.com.

