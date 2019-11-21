A Copley Hospital Auxiliary bake sale will be held at Copley Hospital Art Gallery, 528 Washington Highway on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Contact: Lois Keith, 888-3701 or loiskeith5@gmail.com.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.