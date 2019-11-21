A Copley Hospital Auxiliary bake sale will be held at Copley Hospital Art Gallery, 528 Washington Highway on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Contact: Lois Keith, 888-3701 or loiskeith5@gmail.com.
Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: November 21, 2019 @ 4:20 pm
Vermont Community Newspaper Group
