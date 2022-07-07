Wednesday Night Live brings back Cookie’s Hot Club its next show at Oxbow Riverfront Park, July 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food is available onsite, some local nonprofits are always on site, River Arts offers a free arts activity at its tent — and there’s ping pong.
Next up, on July 20, is the Arty Lavigne Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.