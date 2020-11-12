The annual Chris’ Challenge Turkey Drive is underway with the same commitment to families in need in the Lamoille Valley, but with a new focus Lamolle Community Food Share is asking for support to help neighbors in need to enjoy a great holiday meal. This year, the food share is looking for financial contributions. Donations will help purchase turkey breasts and all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
To donate, go to lcfoodshare.org and follow the donation instructions. You can also mail a check to LCFS, POB 173, Morrisville VT 05661, or contact your local food shelf and make a donation directly to them.
Whether you can give $5 or $500, every little bit helps.
