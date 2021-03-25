Lamoille Union High School teacher Chris Whitlock and Jay Hersh coordinate the team of volunteer groomers who operate the equipment owned by the Lamoille North Supervisory Union for the purpose of grooming the 10km Cricket Hill Trail system so that the middle and high school Nordic ski teams have a training and competition facility. The trail system is also used by Hyde Park Elementary School and members of the general public for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing in the winter and for hiking and mountain biking (on trails maintained by Brewster River Mountain Bike Club) in the warmer weather.
Folks who use the trail system know that organizers are working on a project to upgrade and improve maps and signage for the trail system. Many of the trail signs are in a state of disrepair, with many rotted or fallen down. The plan is to enhance the existing digital map to improve its resolution and to adopt a trail numbering scheme.
Then, large format signs will be installed at all of the major trail access points: Lamoille east parking lot, Cricket Hill Road parking lot, and the Sterling View access point. These new maps and signs, which will be color coded by difficulty level, should prove to be a great improvement once the project is complete.
Grant monies are coming in, but community donations are needed to make the project happen. Those in the community who enjoy using the Cricket Hill Trails and who can afford to donate are asked to consider a donation to Cricket Hill Trails, c/o LNSU, Attention: Chris Whitlock, 95 Cricket Hill Rd., Hyde Park VT 05655. Donations may be tax deductible.
