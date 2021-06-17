Last Monday was the hottest day we’ve had so far this year. It was in the 90s and very humid. Too hot for me. It stayed warm until Wednesday when temperatures dropped into the 70s and 80s with no humidity after an early morning thunderstorm. The rest of the week was beautiful.
On Monday I got up at 6:30 a.m., which is unheard of for me, to take our kitten to the vets to be neutered. After I left the cat I went home, had breakfast and then rested until our daughter, Ruth, was ready to be taken to the airport. We left for Burlington at 10:30 a.m. Ruth needed to be at the airport by 11:30, which is exactly when we got there. We gave her a hug goodbye and then Steve and I went to have lunch. After we went to the hospital for a doctor’s appointment for Steve.
I stopped at the Hallmark Store on our way home and got a creemee in Underhill. When we got home, our friend Lynne Domina called and asked Steve and I to come up to their home on Lake Eden and go for a ride around the lake. The lake was so calm and beautiful. It was very peaceful. What a great way to end a very busy, hot day.
By the way, the cat came through the surgery just fine. He was quiet for about two days but now he’s running all around the house. Back to his old self again.
•••
Steve and I went to town meeting Tuesday morning, June 8. Later in the day our grandkids came up for awhile so that Mark could take Jenn out for supper for her birthday. We did some more painting while they were here and we watched a little TV.
School is out for the summer. Graduations were held this last weekend. Two of Dereck and Edna Lafountain’s grandsons graduated — Keaton Lafountain, son of Jamie and Beth Lafountain, and Jordon, son of Dondi and Carrie Lafountain. Jordon had a graduation party after his graduation. Dereck and Edna went to it. Keaton will have his graduation party next week.
Congratulations to all of the graduates. Our church congratulated the graduates who attend our church during the morning service last Sunday. Cake was served to everyone after the service.
•••
We went to Duffy’s greenhouse here in town this week and bought my geraniums for the flower gardens beside the front porch. They are beautiful. I haven’t had time to plant them yet but will soon.
Our son, Mark, plowed our vegetable garden on Saturday. I bought the seeds this week so now I have to plant it. It should be all planted this week.
I promised our granddaughter, Mackenzie, that she could come to our house for an afternoon. She came on Friday. We found some Barbie doll clothes and dolls and a Barbie car that used to be Ruth’s. We cleaned up the car and she spent the rest of the afternoon quietly playing with them. After awhile we went for a ride over to Paul and Rhoda’s farm where she petted some calves. Then we went down to Jeffersonville to get a creemee. It was a fun day.
Monty, our grandson, came for a little while on Thursday to help cut down some bamboo. While he was doing that I started weeding my flowerbed next to the patio.
We had another day with the grandkids on Saturday. We went to Morrisville. I had two errands to do and then we went to Mountain View Snack bar for creemees. We also went to pet the calves at Rhoda and Paul’s.
Our Sunday meal was at our house this week. We celebrated Jenn’s birthday. She wanted a taco salad for the main dish and no-bake cheesecake for dessert.
A happy birthday to Paulette Erickson June 18, to Michael McLure June 22 and to Michelle Miller June 24.
A happy anniversary to Marlene and Albert Tobin Jr. June 18, to Jason and Chrissy Wade June 21, to Mark and Jenn Davis June 22, and Edna and Dereck Lafountain on June 24.
Have a great week everyone!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
