We had some warm weather this past week, plus some rain and a few days in the 60s. One night it got down to the 40s. The cooler weather is turning some of the leaves orange and yellow around here. It is too soon for them to turn colors, for me anyways.
Our daughter, Ruth, is coming home from Kentucky the first week in October and she wants to be here when the foliage is at its peak in color. Hopefully it will turn slowly until then.
It now is dark by 7:30 p.m. Soon it will be dark by 4 p.m. I’m not looking forward to it.
I went down to my garden Saturday and found all my corn stalks on the ground. I think raccoons knocked them all down. All the corn on the cobs were eaten. Oh, well. I can still use the stalks for fall decorations. I picked some more zucchini and summer squash, and I finally was able to pick three cucumbers.
•••
The first part of last week plus Saturday was spent at home. I was able to vacuum through the house, both upstairs and down, do some paperwork, laundry and dishes. Mackenzie came up to help me on Saturday. We put the couch bed away finally. It had been out in our living room for seven months. It seems good to have it put away and have our couch and coffee table back.
Mackenzie also helped me cut up zucchini for zucchini bars, which I made for dessert for our Sunday meal. The zucchini bars taste just like apples between a crust. They do not taste like zucchini.
On Friday I took Monty and Mackenzie to the Champlain Valley Fair. It was a beautiful day to go. We did a lot of walking. The kids had fun and so did I, even though I was tired. Steve didn’t go with us. It would have been too much walking for him. Jenn came up and fixed his lunch and Bruce stayed with him for the afternoon.
Mark had the Sunday family noon meal. He brought hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and green beans up to our house for lunch. I added cucumbers to the meal, and we had the zucchini bars.
Just a reminder that this Saturday, Sept. 10, is the fall 2022 hazardous waste collection at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park from 9 a.m.-noon. Remember that this year there will be a $10 charge per household.
A happy birthday to Caleb Costa on Sept. 14 and to Michael Lanphear on Sept. 15.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
