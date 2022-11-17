It was still warm for November though, in the lower 60s. The real cool and cold winds temperatures came in on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We knew it would come sooner or later.
I went and got my flu shot on Monday. The home health nurse gave Steve his flu shot at our house. Now we’re ready for the flu season. While we were in Morrisville, I picked up some groceries for the week.
Tuesday was baking day. I made five pies that day, three apple pies and two pumpkin pies. One apple pie went to Essex, another apple and a pumpkin pie went to two people at church whose names were picked in my drawing. The apple pie went to Char Kuney and the pumpkin pie went to Nora Prescott. In between making pies, Steve and I took our ballots for the elections down to the town hall.
The fourth pie, an apple one, went to Prime Timers, a senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Prime Timers met at Merilyn Clinger’s house on Nov. 9. The last pie, a pumpkin pie, went to Steve, my husband.
Wednesday afternoon Steve, our granddaughter Mackenzie and I went to Morrisville to shop for items to put in our shoe box for Project Christmas Child. People in our church are filling shoeboxes that will be sent to children around the world who otherwise wouldn’t get anything for Christmas. We had a lot of fun.
I found time last week to change my outside flag to a Thanksgiving flag and I took care of the porch rocking chairs. Now I am all ready for the cold weather and the snow, but I won’t be able to get our snow tires on our car until the middle of December. When I called the garage, a couple of weeks ago, they were all booked up until then.
Charlie Burt, from Quincy, Mass., was visiting town last week. He was probably here for deer hunting. On Thursday morning he went to the music jam at the town hall and played his saxophone along with the other musicians.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Thursday. We delivered the apple pie and went to a few stores. We went to Denny’s for supper but when we arrived, they had closed due to a lack of staff. We then went to IHOP but they were closed too, so we ended up at 99 Restaurant in Williston. With rising prices on things, one would think people would jump at the chance to work to get extra money. That’s what I would do if I could. After we ate supper, we went to visit my sister, Norma, before heading home.
I took care of Mackenzie and Winston on Saturday evening while Mark took Jenn out for supper. Monty was at a sleepover at his friend’s house.
Deer hunting season has started as of Saturday, Nov. 12. I checked the buck pool at the Waterville Market to see if any deer had been reported. There was only one — James Messier of Belvidere got a 168-pound deer with 8 points.
Our Sunday family meal was at Paul and Rhoda’s house in Johnson this week. Mark’s family couldn’t come but the rest of us got together. Rhoda made butternut squash lasagna. It was delicious.
A happy birthday to Sherrie Burt on Nov. 18, and to Curt Koonz and Zane Beeman, both on Nov. 24.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
