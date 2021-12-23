This is December but last Thursday it sure didn't feel like it. Temperatures were close to 60 degrees, and it smelled like spring was in the air. But those temperatures didn’t last. By Saturday it was in the 20s, windy and snowy. We are back in December with snow for Christmas.
It has been very quiet here in Waterville this past week. I think everyone must be getting ready for the holidays. We got our tree cut and set up in our house on Saturday. It had started to snow when we went to get it.
Our son took me up to the tree farm and cut it down for me and then set it up at our house. I guess that the tree farm has been closed for a week or so. They had sold all the trees they were going to for this season. I’m glad I tagged our tree two days after Thanksgiving. They told me Saturday that I was the last one to pick up a tagged tree.
Steve and I had doctor’s appointments and a dentist appointment this past week. Also, the physical therapist and home health nurse came to the house three days last week for Steve. In between all this activity I was able to make three pies, one for our daughter, Rhoda, one for Bruce as a belated birthday present and one for Steve.
Our family met at Mark’s house for our Sunday meal. This week it was a birthday dinner for Winston. I made two chocolate cakes, one with white frosting and one with chocolate frosting. There were also dinosaurs on top of each cake. Winston loves dinosaurs. Mark had to miss the meal though because he was out plowing snow.
The Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson will be having a Christmas Eve service on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Please wear a mask if you are attending. All are welcome.
A happy birthday to Anita Lanphear, Lori Erickson and Winston Davis, whose birthdays are all on Christmas Day.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.