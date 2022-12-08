They say that wind gusts on top of Mt. Mansfield got up to 85 mph last week. I’m not sure what it was here in Waterville, but it sounded strong as it blew against the house. Nights have been cold, in the 20s but most of the days have been in the 40s.
On Saturday, the temperature nearly rose to 50 degrees. It was the perfect day to put up my Christmas lights and decorations outside.
What I thought would take about an hour took a lot longer, mainly because I was having a fight with my lights, including a problem connecting them to each other and the electricity.
I finally gave up and Steve and I set out for the craft shows but it was 2 p.m. and the craft shows closed early. We did make it to one of them. While we were out, we decided to go to the cider mill where I found a couple more presents.
Merilyn Clinger had been at her sister Jean’s for the past two weeks. She celebrated Thanksgiving with them and is now home enjoying a warm wood fire.
On cyber-Monday, I did a lot of ordering online and by phone. Some of the items have already arrived. Now I only have five more to purchase and my Christmas shopping will be done.
I’ve cut way back on my spending this year. Steve and I went shopping in Burlington on Tuesday, where I was able to find everything I was looking for.
The rest of the week was spent cleaning the house, doing paperwork and writing out invitations for a baby shower for our daughter, Ruth, when she comes home for Christmas. I mailed them on Saturday.
Our Sunday family meal was for Paul’s birthday. He wanted chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes and peas for the main meal. I added squash to go with it. For dessert he wanted peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.
Unfortunately, Paul got sick and couldn’t come to his birthday dinner. I called him over the speakerphone, and we all sang “Happy Birthday” to him. I sent him what was left of the food. Rhoda came for the meal and took the food and his present to him.
Next week we’ll celebrate our son Mark’s birthday.
•••
The last deer reported on the buck pool for rifle season at the Waterville Market was Doug Barry, whose deer was 101 pounds, 2 points.
The winner of the buck pool for the biggest deer was Henry Manchester, whose deer weighed in at 202 pounds and 8 points. He gets two thirds of the pot. The winner of the lottery was Moriah Earle, who received one third of the pot.
I’ve heard that the band that played at the town hall last Saturday night was very good. I don’t know the winners of the raffles yet. I know our son, Mark, won one of the prizes. I did hear that the fundraiser was a big success.
The United Christian Society in Belvidere Junction will be having a Christmas Eve service, on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Pastor Lance Cross and his wife, Kim, will conduct the service. There will also be special music. Everyone is welcome.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Country Church in Waterville will hold a country Christmas concert.
Edna Lafountain and fellow folk musicians will entertain with Christmas favorites, holiday songs and carols. Admission is free with light refreshments to follow.
If you missed the craft shows last week like I did there is another one coming on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Country Church in Waterville. The market includes holiday crafts, artwork, jewelry, fresh roast coffees and bakery goods, bath products and maple syrup.
A happy birthday to Ian Greer on Dec. 9, to Josh Davis on Dec. 10 and to Mark Davis and Tony Gillespie, on Dec. 16. A belated happy birthday to Kevin Slate on Dec. 7.
Have a great week everyone!
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
