Last week started out with cold temperatures. It felt like winter. By the end of the week temperatures started going up to the 50s. Now it feels like spring, and we even had April showers. The snow is almost gone now, and the rivers are high. January is coming in like a lamb, will it go out like a lion? Time will tell.
Warm weather plus melting snow equals mud. That’s what I have in the driveway in front of our house. I haven’t been on the backroads in Waterville since it warmed up, but I’m wondering if they’re also getting muddy.
The anchor on TV said that the sap had even started to run in some places but most of the sugar makers around here are not ready for sugaring yet. Many sugar makers have been in the woods checking their lines but haven’t tapped the trees just yet.
Our daughter, Ruth, who was here from Kentucky for a week, wanted to go for a sleigh ride, but by the time we were ready to go the snow had begun melting. Our daughter, Rhoda, came over to on Tuesday for lunch and to plan a baby shower for Ruth, who is seven months pregnant. The baby shower was at our church Thursday evening. She got cute outfits and blankets. It turned out to be a great shower.
The fun part came when Ruth tried to put all her baby shower presents, her Christmas presents and her clothes into her suitcase and two carry-ons for her flight back to Kentucky. She got everything in except for four Christmas presents and a pair of pajamas. I’m going to mail those to her.
Ruth flew back home to Kentucky on Saturday, arriving safely that night. I always hate to see her leave, but I am thankful for her presence.
I delivered all my bread last week for Christmas. Now, I am making candies to give away. I made two kinds of candies Saturday evening with four more to make this week. People seem to enjoy getting gifts after Christmas. I need to finish my Christmas cards too.
We thought we would take a rest from cooking this Sunday. Instead, we ordered from the Chinese restaurant in Johnson and ate at Mark’s house. I made brownies for dessert. I also had vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream in a can to put on top of the brownie.
Happy birthday to Daniel Anderson III on Jan. 5, to Levi Costa on Jan. 7, to Susan Davis and Marylin Bennett on Jan. 10 and to C.J. Manchester on Jan. 11.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
