We had a wide range of temperatures this past week, from 10 below Thursday night to 60 degrees on Sunday. Most of the week was on the cool side so not much, if any, sap ran. It probably ran on Sunday though and this week looks promising.
George Manchester and his friends were in town for most of last week and stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s. Some of them went snowmobiling one day.
Jean Manchester Hook from New Hampshire and Kathie Churchill from Massachusetts were in Waterville visiting Merilyn Clinger and Rhoda Mingledorff for a few days. They stayed at Rhoda’s house.
•••
The library trustees met on Zoom Tuesday night. I got on my computer early so I would be ready when we were to meet. While I was waiting, I started looking for a recipe for banana cake when suddenly an alert came up on my screen and my computer was locked. There was a number on the screen to call, which I did not call because this had happened to me before a few years ago so I knew that it was a scam.
Instead, I called the geek squad at Best Buy after I had tried two other places. They were a great help but by the time my computer was running again I had missed the library meeting. Not all things go according to our plans.
The winners at the card party on Saturday, March 5 were high woman, Edna Lafountain, low woman, Sue Burleson, high man, Butch Duffy, low man, Dom Genetti, and most horses, Butch Duffy. Congratulations to all of you.
•••
I had the Sunday meal this week. We had sloppy joes, green bean casserole and cottage cheese with chocolate cake with whip cream for dessert.
Dave and Lynne Domina came for a visit Monday evening, and we exchanged Christmas presents. We had both been busy since Christmas and this was the first chance we had to get together. It was nice getting a Christmas present in March. They also brought me a belated birthday present. It made my day. The gifts were wonderful, but the friendship means a lot to both my husband and me.
A happy birthday to Konnor Lafountain on March 14, to Benjamin Koonz on March 15 and to Willard Dezotelle Jr., Alexis Manchester and Jamie Lafountain, all on March 17.
A happy anniversary to Bob and Ann Burnor on March 17.
Have a great week everyone and remember to set your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
