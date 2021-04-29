It snowed again this last week on Wednesday and Thursday. We got about 4 inches of wet, heavy snow. By Saturday it was all gone. The Smugglers Notch Road opened up at the beginning of the week and closed again by midweek. It will stay open one of these days. In spite of the snow my daffodils are still blooming.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went with their son, Dereck, and his wife, Amy, to Wells, Maine last weekend. Their motel room was right on the ocean beach. Edna said that it was beautiful there on Saturday.
Last Tuesday, I had a bone scan. My doctor wanted to make sure my bones are OK. The test results came back fine. Yay!
Steve and I received our second COVID vaccine Wednesday. We were both tired for a day and my arm was sore for one day and that was it, no other reactions.
Our carpenter, who was supposed to come last week to fix our foundation problem, didn’t come due to the snow. He is supposed to come this week, weather permitting. I’ve been cleaning out our hallway and the walk-in closet downstairs to prepare for this construction. I’m finding things that I’ve forgotten all about.
•••
I spent most of the week preparing things for our granddaughter’s birthday cake. She wanted a castle cake with knights and horses. I went to a number of places looking for the knights and horses. I finally found them at a store in Burlington when Steve and I went on Saturday. As a side note, Steve and I ate out at IHOP that day.
On Thursday, last week, I made the cake, wrapped it up after it was completely cooled, and put it in the refrigerator. On Friday I made the frosting and put that in the refrigerator. Friday afternoon I made the towers with cone shaped tops, six of them, out of cardboard rolls and paper from paper bags. Saturday evening I put everything together with the frosting. It took about two hours. I had a lot of fun making it and Mackenzie loved it. The door and the drawbridge were made from a Kit Kat bar and a Hershey bar.
We celebrated her birthday on Sunday at our Sunday meal. Mackenzie wanted pizza for our meal so that’s what we had.
•••
Our granddaughter, Brittany, was in the area for a few days last week. She and two of her friends from college came up from Boston on Wednesday, in the snowstorm, and stayed at an Airbnb in the Stowe/Morrisville area. They were there until Sunday. On Friday they went to Burlington, and while they were gone I took care of Brittany’s dog, Dolly. My cat wanted to play with Dolly but she wasn’t interested. My cat finally gave up and went and took a nap.
A couple of weeks ago, our daughter, Ruth, became engaged to be married to a nice guy named Justin. They plan on getting married this summer down in Kentucky. It’s going to be a quiet wedding with just the two of them, plus the best man and the maid of honor. There will be a reception in Vermont and also one in Kentucky some time after the wedding. They are planning on going to Hawaii for their honeymoon.
A happy birthday goes to Bill Barnier on May 1, Saul Costa on May 2, Bill Baker on May 4 and Bill Burt on May 5.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
