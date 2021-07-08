We started out the week with very hot, humid weather, temperatures in the 90s. I ran our air conditioning and fans 24/7 for four straight days. Then came the thunderstorms and the weather changed, temperatures in the 60s with no humidity. I was cold. I wonder what we’ll have for weather this week.
Tuesday evening Steve and I went to the calling hours for Eldon Towle at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. We were unable to attend the funeral on Wednesday, but we watched the recording on Thursday. It was a beautiful celebration of his life.
I had an oncologist appointment in Burlington on Wednesday. I am still free of cancer. Praise the Lord! After doing a little shopping Steve and I ate out for our 53rd wedding anniversary. Then we went to visit my sister, Norma.
With the warm weather at the beginning of the week and the rain at the end of the week my garden has come up just since I finished planting it on June 25.
Our grandson, Michael, came home for a few days. After his graduation from Houghton College, he got a job in Buffalo. He came home for his dental appointment and to see everyone. He came over to our house on Tuesday and spent some quality time with us. It was good to have him home even if it was for a short time.
Paul and Rhoda, our daughter and her husband, went to Maine for five days for their anniversary, which was July 3.
George and Brenda Manchester visited for the weekend and stayed at Merilyn Clinger’s house. Their children were visiting too. They stayed at C.J.’s deer camp.
Several people from Waterville went to the 4th of July parade down in Jeffersonville. It felt good to have it this year after having it canceled last year.
A lot of fireworks were going off around Waterville Saturday and Sunday night. Some of them I could see from our kitchen window. Steve and I went up toward Smugglers’ Notch to watch the fireworks. We parked our car quite a way from them. We could see them, but you couldn’t hear them very much. They were still beautiful to watch.
A happy birthday to Melissa Chase and Aislinn Costa on July 10. A happy anniversary to Kirk and Amanda Manchester on July 12.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
