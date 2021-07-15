Fortunately, Tropical Storm Elsa missed us. We need the rain but not a downpour. A gentle rain throughout a day or two would be good. The northern half of Vermont is now in a moderate drought.
Waterville residents who are on town water have been notified to conserve water. My grandson didn’t like it that they couldn’t fill up their little pool with water.
Have you ever wondered, “Where did the time go”? That’s what happened to me when I tried to think of what happened last week. The week went by so fast. Besides going to two things, the rest of the week consisted of vacuuming, planting flowers, weeding and dishes. Nothing very exciting.
Prime Timers met Wednesday, July 7, at the Sterling View Community Center. We had a wonderful time playing table games and sharing a meal together. I made shepherd’s pie and rhubarb crunch for dessert. Merilyn Clinger, Steve and I attended from this area.
The town library trustees met at the library on Tuesday, July 6. Three members were not present, so we only went over some small items. We decided to have a brief Zoom meeting on July 13 to vote on one item.
The music jam that meets Thursday morning at the Waterville Town Hall is going well, according to Edna Lafountain. Several people have missed it because of the pandemic. If you like guitar, banjo, accordion and spoon tapping, come out to this music jam.
On Saturday, Steve and I took care of Monty, Mackenzie and Winston, our grandchildren. I needed to do some grocery shopping, so we took the kids with us. I remembered that it takes twice as long to shop with kids. They like to look at everything and tease for everything they see. It was quite an adventure. We had ice cream sundaes when we got back home.
On Sunday our family went up to Bruce’s cabin on Lake Eden for our noon meal. I brought blueberry cobbler and watermelon. The kids had fun swimming in the lake and Mark and Mackenzie went out in the kayak. The sun shone through high clouds while we were there but that was fine. It was still a beautiful day.
Mackenzie, when she bit into a piece of watermelon, lost a loose tooth. It came out so easily. Now it goes under the pillow for the tooth fairy.
Happy birthday to Norma Ploof on July 22. Happy anniversary to Paulette and Charlie Erickson on July 19.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
