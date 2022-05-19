It was out with the sandals, short sleeve shirts and shorts this last week with the arrival of summer weather. Temperatures were in the 80s for several days. One day it almost hit 90 degrees. The humidity though, which made it beautiful. The warm weather brought out the out and blossoms on flowering trees. The lilacs are almost ready to bloom too.
I got our fans out and cleaned up for the warm weather. I haven’t got my air conditioner put in yet. The weather is supposed to be cooler this week so the air conditioner can wait a little longer.
Sunday morning it poured. It was raining hard on our way to church. But by 1 p.m. the sun was peeking through the clouds.
We were supposed to go to Cajun Snack Bar for lunch, but we decided to postpone it for a couple of weeks. We figured that everything would be wet up there and we weren’t sure if it would rain again. Each family ate at their own home today instead.
•••
Last Monday Steve and I went to Essex to the dentist. Steve’s dental hygienist was out sick, so he didn’t have his teeth done, but I did. He was rescheduled for next month. After my appointment we got on the interstate and drove through Waterbury, Stowe and Morrisville. We had to pick up some medicine and I wanted to avoid the construction on Route 15, so we took the long way around. It was a beautiful day for a drive.
Prime Timers, the senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene met May 11 at Merilyn Clinger’s house. I made a cheddar cheese and corn bake, shepard’s pie and a Coke chocolate cake. The cake was for the birthdays of Steve Davis, my husband, and Rhoda Mingledorff.
I took care of two of my grandkids Thursday afternoon. They were here for supper and then we watched a movie.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to a going away party for Jeremy and Taylor on Saturday. There were quite a few people there.
Steve and I took Martha Leonard up to Duffy’s Greenhouse in Waterville Saturday. Martha bought some plants.
Steve and I took Martha down to a meeting Saturday morning in Williston. While she was there, Steve and I went to Denny’s for breakfast.
After picking up Martha at 11 a.m. we went to a few places and stopped at a few garage sales on our way home.
A happy birthday to Odeliah Wade and to Dale Mingledorff on May 22. A happy anniversary to Brandon and Katie Nielson on May 21.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.