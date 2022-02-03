We dodged the nor’easter that came up the coast this weekend. Boston got almost two feet of snow. All we got was cold weather. I wish we had gotten a little of the snow. Maybe this week.
Sugarmakers around Waterville have been getting ready for sugar season by tapping trees and putting up pipelines. The cold days of last week stopped some of them from working in the woods but the weather is supposed to be warmer this week so back into the woods they’ll go. They need to be ready for the warm days when the sap starts running.
I’ve seen several deer on the side of Hogback Road. They all turned back into the woods instead of jumping out in front of me for which I was thankful. Be careful as you drive on that road at night.
Josh and Ashley Clinger brought supper again to Merilyn Clinger Sunday night. John, Merilyn’s son, has gone back to his home in Virginia. Merilyn enjoyed having him around for the last week.
The winners at the card party Jan. 29 were high woman, Sandy Duffy; low woman, Mary Jo Willey; high man, Dom Genetti; low man, Bruce Burnor; and the one with the most horses was Sandy Duffy. Congratulations to all of you.
On Monday, Steve and I went to Burlington for eye appointments. Our eyes were OK, so we didn’t need new glasses although the cataract in my right eye has grown quite a bit. It doesn’t need surgery yet though. We did a couple of errands after our appointment and then we ate out for supper.
I didn’t feel well for most of last week. I went to the doctor, and he set up some tests for March. I also went to the ER for the pain I was having but neither the ER nor the doctor gave me anything to get rid of the pain. They didn’t know what was causing it. It’s a pain that comes and goes. I was feeling a little better by Sunday.
One night last week I took care of our grandson, Monty, and our granddaughter, Mackenzie. Although I wasn’t feeling good, I didn’t mind having them here. They are no trouble to have around. It helped me to take my mind off my problems.
By Sunday I felt well enough to make our Sunday family meal. We had the meal at our house, and we had chicken, rice and stir-fry vegetables with brownies and vanilla ice cream for dessert.
A happy birthday to Nick Burt on Feb. 5, to Sharon Manchester and Dondi Lafountain on Feb. 6, to Jean Manchester Hook on Feb. 7 and to Rhoda McLure on Feb. 8.
Have a great week everyone! I wonder if the groundhog will see his shadow this year?
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
