We had some record-breaking weather this past week. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the temperature outside was about 58 degrees. It even hit 60 degrees in some places.
The snow all melted and the rivers were roaring. We also had rain those two days. Fortunately we didn’t have any flooding around here. We had a very warm and green Christmas. I saw my son’s neighbor out playing golf on his golf course here in town on Christmas Day. That doesn’t happen too often in Vermont.
I remember only one other time that we had 50-degree weather on Christmas Day. It was nice but I prefer snow at Christmas. We did get the snow back the day after Christmas. We got about two or three inches.
•••
I didn’t get everything done that I wanted to last week. I got all my bread made, 16 large loaves and 15 small loaves, but I didn’t get my candies done. I’m going to make them this week. A late Christmas gift for 11 people. On Christmas Day I delivered the loaves of bread to a number of people. I have three left to deliver.
I got all my cards out accept for the ones I put my newsletter in. Those I’ll work on the next couple of weeks.
I never got all my decorating done but with the kitten around this year I didn’t want to put out all my decorations. He has knocked a couple of ornaments off my tree, unbreakable ones. He has also knocked an elf off my mantle but that’s unbreakable too. If that’s all he does then that’s OK.
Our daughter, Ruth, flew into Burlington on Tuesday evening. I went down early that day to pick up a gift for my grandson from a store. I also did some other shopping and visited my sister while I waited for Ruth’s plane to come in at 11 p.m. I picked her up and then we headed for home. Ruth was tested for COVID before leaving Kentucky. She tested negative. After she got here she has quarantined herself at my house.
On Wednesday I put Ruth to work wrapping all my presents. She loves doing it and I love having her do it.
I was planning on making five pies for our Christmas dinner. I didn’t have time to start making them until late Christmas Eve. By that time I was so tired and I was in so much pain from over doing that I decided to go to bed and make the pies Christmas morning. I felt better in the morning so I jumped right into making pies. I only got two of them done before we had our dinner. The night before I did get my no-bake cheesecake done. That had to set in the refrigerator overnight. I did make the crust for the other two pies, which I made on Saturday for our meal on Sunday. It all worked out in the end.
•••
Traditions have changed a lot this year with COVID. For years we have met at our son’s house on Christmas Eve and opened our presents. Then we would meet again on Christmas Day for dinner. This year that changed. We started a new tradition. On Christmas Eve, just Steve, Brittany, Ruth and I and the kitten sat in the living room and Ruth passed out our gifts to each other.
On Christmas Day we all went down to Mark’s for our Christmas Day meal and to open presents. Most of our family was able to get together for this. It was a great day.
Merilyn Clinger went to her niece, Julia’s house, in Jericho for Christmas along with her sister and husband, Dale and Rhoda Mingledorff.
Some other families in town have cut back on their family Christmas traditions. A lot of them have just stayed at home and had Christmas among themselves.
The Manchester Christmas, which always takes place at Alan Manchester’s the Saturday before New Year’s Day, was canceled this year. I’m going to miss that time of getting together.
On Sunday, Steve, Ruth and I went down to Mark’s for our Sunday meal. We decided we would each buy Chinese food and bring it all together to share. I brought down the two pies I made, lemon meringue and maple pecan pie. I also brought down some ice cream which the kids love.
Brittany left Saturday to go back to Maine. On her way she stopped at her other grandparents house and had Christmas with them. She got back to Maine at about 6 p.m. It was slow going at first due to snow on the roads but as she got toward Randolph, she drove out of the snow. It was good having her home for a little while. My kitten misses her dog, Dolly, already.
A happy birthday goes to Michael Burt on Jan. 4 and to Levi Costa on Jan. 7.
Happy New Year to you all. Hopefully the coming year will be much better than 2020.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
