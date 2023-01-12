Friday night I went over to both my daughter’s house and Shirley’s house, her mother-in-law, in Johnson to deliver some late Christmas presents. There was mud in both yards from the warmer weather and snow melt and from heavy machinery being in the yard.
Saturday morning, we woke up to snow on the ground and very cold temperatures. The wind was very cold. All that mud froze. Now there are frozen ruts but that’s better than soft mud. It is supposed to be in the 20s and 30s this week.
Winter is back.
•••
Dereck Lafountain was in the hospital in Burlington. He came home Jan. 6. Edna has been going back and forth to Burlington to be with Dereck.
The music jam at the town hall was canceled when Dereck was hospitalized. The following week one of the people who comes to the jam offered to oversee the jam for Edna. The jams will continue this week and each of the coming weeks.
I was able to get all my candies and cookies made last week and delivered. I also got more Christmas cards done. I’ll work on more this week.
•••
Thursday afternoon Steve and I went to Williston to visit my sister, Norma. Her daughter, Chris was there. They are doing OK. I took them both some candy and cookies.
Steve and I were invited up to Brian and Sharon Allaire’s for lunch on Saturday with Martha Leonard. We had a delicious pork meal and a great time of fellowship.
Later Saturday I made pie crust for a pumpkin pie and a lemon meringue pie, which I'll finish later this week. I also made three apple pies that I gave away at church on Sunday.
Our Sunday meal this last week was at Rhoda’s house. It was a birthday dinner for me. We had a boiled dinner for the main course and a chocolate cake and a cheesecake for dessert. They were both good.
Most of the people in town still have their Christmas lights up. I hate to take mine down, but I’ll probably do it this week. The lights are also still up on houses on the way to Burlington. They are so pretty.
A happy birthday to Jan Lafountain on Jan. 14 and to Carol Towle on Jan. 17.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
