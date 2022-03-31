The sap ran quite a bit last week. It stopped running on the weekend when cold weather came in and there were snowflakes in the air. But it is supposed to warm up again this week.
I heard that Lapland Road was closed to buses last week. I haven’t heard if any of the roads are open yet. I know they have been working on them.
Saturday night was the last card party for the season. Donna sends a big thanks to everyone for all their support. Because it was the last card party this year, they had a supper before the party on Saturday night. The winners were high woman, Donna Barry; low woman, Lesley Alexander; high man, Butch Duffy; low man, Bruce Burnor; and most horses, Sue Burleson. Congratulations to all of you.
•••
Steve and I went to Burlington on Monday, March 21. He had a doctor’s appointment at the hospital. Afterwards we stopped at a few stores and then headed home.
Steve had another doctor’s appointment on Tuesday in Morrisville. This one was with the orthopedic doctor. They said that Steve’s knee was healed so they took off his brace. Now he can bend his knee, which he is so glad to do. Now he must get his strength back in that knee and leg. The physical therapist comes once a week to help him.
•••
It was our car’s turn to be taken in to be serviced on Thursday. We took it to the dealership where we bought it in St. Albans. They changed the oil and checked it all over. It needed a couple of other things and now it’s good for another 5,000 miles.
Our grandkids came for a few hours Friday evening. I wasn’t feeling well during the day, so I rested most of the afternoon. By the time the grandkids came I was feeling better. They are growing up so fast. My grandson, Monty, is taller than I am now. Wow!
For our Sunday family meal, each family brought a pizza to share. For dessert I had made brownies with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
A happy birthday to Sheila Lord April 4.
Have a great week everyone!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
