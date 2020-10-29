We got another warm day last week. Temperatures were up in the 70s again Friday, Oct. 23. It was a beautiful day. This time I stayed home and worked outside. I got all my flower gardens cut back and ready for winter and I got almost all my windows washed on the outside. I need one more nice day to finish them. I have five more to wash.
The weather changed Saturday. The high for the day was only in the 40s. In spite of the cooler temperature, our son Mark and his wife, Jenn, came up to our house and washed the outside of my living room windows. I would have to climb too high on the ladder to wash them. I don’t like heights. Mark also took our air conditioner out of the upstairs bedroom window. I don’t think we’ll need that anymore until next summer. The kids came and played with the kitten while their parents helped me out.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour this Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The time changes on Sunday, Nov. 1. Then it will be getting dark out somewhere around 5 p.m. I don’t like that.
Taylor O’Neil, Jeremy’s wife, got a deer last week. Jeremy got another deer last week also. Congratulations. They have their meat supply for the winter.
•••
I had an appointment in Burlington on Tuesday last week. I started a new medicine infused into my port, which I still have from the cancer. This was done at the medical center. Everything went well. During the rest of the week I had some side effects from the medicine but nothing serious. They were soon gone. I have to take another dose of it on Nov. 3 and then again on Dec. 1. Hopefully the side effects will get less after each dose.
Those wonderful golden years, full of aches and pains and not being able to do everything that you once did. It can be discouraging at times but I’m not going to let these things keep me down. To overcome these feelings of despair I sing a lot, play the piano or have music playing in our house throughout the day, and I remember that God is taking care of me.
Our kitten went to the vets in Jeffersonville on Thursday. He had his last shot. Now he is good for a year on his shots. He is growing fast. He still gets into mischief but he is learning. He didn’t have any fleas this time. Does that mean I can stop vacuuming for awhile? Just kidding.
•••
I’ve seen a lot of turkeys lately. When I was coming home from Burlington I had to stop on Route 109 while a long line of turkeys crossed the road. On Sunday on the way to church, we had to stop again for more turkeys crossing the road. Don’t they know it’s turkey season?
When we were in Morrisville last week we bought an electric mouse trap. I haven’t set it up yet but my son has one and his works real well. I plan to set it up in our cellar this week.
On Sunday our noon meal was down at Mark’s. We all decided that this week we would all buy one or two dishes to share with everyone from the Chinese restaurant. It was very good.
After we got home from Mark’s a lady came to our door. She and her husband fish in the river behind our house every year and walk across our lawn to get there. She wanted to give us some of her fish they had caught as a thank you for allowing them to cross our yard. I thought that was awfully nice of her.
She gave us three beautiful trout that we will eat sometime this week. Yummy!
Our condolences goes to the Johnston family upon the passing of Paul Johnston a few weeks ago. Paul, who was the son of Dr. Leon Johnston, grew up in Jeffersonville. He was a dear friend of ours. He will be missed by many people.
A happy birthday goes to Meagan Towle and Cindy Dezotelle both on Oct. 31 and to Brenda Slate on Nov. 5.
Have a great week everyone and if you are trick or treating this year, be careful and safe.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.